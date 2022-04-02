Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.000-$6.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.970. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.56 billion-$5.56 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.56 billion.Capri also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.600-$6.600 EPS.

Capri stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.99. 1,578,607 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,552,756. Capri has a 52 week low of $45.05 and a 52 week high of $72.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.92.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 34.22% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Capri will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

CPRI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Capri from $85.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. OTR Global downgraded shares of Capri to a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Capri from $85.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Capri from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Capri from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $77.94.

In other Capri news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $99,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John D. Idol sold 72,397 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total value of $5,096,024.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,438 shares of company stock worth $6,004,094 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Capri by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,264,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,053,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capri by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 872,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,647,000 after purchasing an additional 114,137 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Capri by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 34,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 10,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $417,000. 86.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

