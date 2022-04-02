Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capricor Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Capricor Therapeutics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

Get Capricor Therapeutics alerts:

CAPR stock opened at $3.59 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.80. The stock has a market cap of $87.23 million, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 5.73. Capricor Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.56 and a 12 month high of $6.22.

Capricor Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CAPR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.07). Capricor Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,621.25% and a negative return on equity of 58.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Capricor Therapeutics will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Capricor Therapeutics by 206.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 53,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 36,360 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Capricor Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Capricor Therapeutics by 246.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 205,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 20,582 shares during the period. 10.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Capricor Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Capricor Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capricor Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.