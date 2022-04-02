CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) Trading Down 6.6%

CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX – Get Rating) fell 6.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.51 and last traded at $7.51. 6,627 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 290,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.04.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMAX. Zacks Investment Research lowered CareMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on CareMax in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CareMax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.05.

Get CareMax alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.62.

CareMax ( NASDAQ:CMAX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMAX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CareMax during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Monolith Advisors purchased a new stake in CareMax in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in CareMax by 400.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in CareMax in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CareMax by 41.4% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the period. 78.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CareMax Company Profile (NASDAQ:CMAX)

CareMax, Inc provides medical services through physicians and health care professionals. It offers a suite of health care and social services to its patients, including primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, pharmacy, and transportation. The company also provides CareOptimize, a proprietary software and services platform that provides data, analytics, and rules-based decision tools/workflows for physicians in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CareMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.