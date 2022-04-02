CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Receives $50.20 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.27.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CARG shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $44.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of CarGurus from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CarGurus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

Get CarGurus alerts:

In other news, CFO Scot Christopher Fredo sold 3,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $139,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total transaction of $312,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,962 shares of company stock valued at $1,514,143. 21.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in CarGurus by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,312,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,940,000 after acquiring an additional 115,026 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in CarGurus by 31.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,197,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191,237 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in CarGurus by 23.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,120,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,266 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CarGurus by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,100,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,215,000 after purchasing an additional 153,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CarGurus by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 4,815,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,975 shares during the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CARG traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.52. 852,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,227,213. CarGurus has a one year low of $23.15 and a one year high of $50.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.64. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of -2,176.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.50.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. CarGurus had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The business had revenue of $339.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. CarGurus’s quarterly revenue was up 123.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that CarGurus will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarGurus Company Profile (Get Rating)

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.