Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF) Short Interest Down 17.8% in March

Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,316,900 shares, a decrease of 17.8% from the February 28th total of 1,602,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13,169.0 days.

CWQXF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DNB Markets upgraded Castellum AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Castellum AB (publ) from SEK 220 to SEK 190 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research upgraded Castellum AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Castellum AB (publ) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.00.

Get Castellum AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of CWQXF stock opened at $24.92 on Friday. Castellum AB has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $29.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.01.

Castellum is one of Sweden's largest listed real estate companies with a property value of SEK 98 billion. We are active in 17 Swedish growth regions as well as in Copenhagen and Helsinki. Every day, 250,000 people go to work in our premises. We develop flexible workplaces and logistics solutions in close proximity to city centers and with a lettable area of 4.3 million square meters.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Castellum AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castellum AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.