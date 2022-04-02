Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) Announces Earnings Results

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. Catalyst Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 106.12% and a negative net margin of 1,248.43%.

Shares of NASDAQ CBIO opened at $0.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.73. Catalyst Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $5.47.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBIO. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 47,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 18,338 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 240,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 79,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 41.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 54,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 15,813 shares in the last quarter. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Catalyst Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Catalyst Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.25.

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel medicines to address serious medical conditions. The company was founded on March 7, 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

