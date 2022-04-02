CCUniverse Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (UVU)

CCUniverse (UVU) traded 97.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. Over the last week, CCUniverse has traded up 105.3% against the dollar. CCUniverse has a total market cap of $18,392.90 and approximately $20.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CCUniverse coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00009906 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00007024 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000607 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 900.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 4,076.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000712 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CCUniverse Profile

CCUniverse (UVU) is a coin. It was first traded on April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,660,283 coins. The official website for CCUniverse is ccuniverse.org . CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CCUniverse is https://reddit.com/r/CCUniverseUvu . CCUniverse’s official message board is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin

According to CryptoCompare, “UVU Coin its a token (WAVES-based) of CCUniverse Project. It is a blockchain project which combined to 3 groups of activity in infrastructure. 1) It is standing ATM's at local areas 2) Electric Cars Rental program 3) Innovative Real Estates program. All these programs will be connected with the CCUniverse cryptocurrency economy, UVU Coin. The whole idea is the real value at cryptocurrency & blockchain market. “

