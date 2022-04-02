Celo (CELO) Trading 12% Higher This Week

Celo (CELO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. One Celo coin can now be bought for about $3.51 or 0.00007599 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Celo has traded 12% higher against the dollar. Celo has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion and approximately $101.62 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Celo

Celo launched on April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 433,213,075 coins. The official website for Celo is celo.org . Celo’s official message board is medium.com/celoorg . Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Celo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

