CENAQ Energy (NASDAQ:CENQU) Trading Up 1.4%

CENAQ Energy Corp (NASDAQ:CENQU – Get Rating)’s share price was up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.12 and last traded at $10.12. Approximately 3,831 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 44,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.98.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.11 and its 200-day moving average is $10.16.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CENAQ Energy during the third quarter worth $50,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of CENAQ Energy during the fourth quarter worth $155,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CENAQ Energy during the third quarter worth $161,000. Granby Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CENAQ Energy during the third quarter worth $251,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of CENAQ Energy during the third quarter worth $352,000.

