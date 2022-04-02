Cenovus Energy’s (CVE) Buy Rating Reiterated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $19.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.16% from the company’s current price.

CVE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com cut Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cenovus Energy from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.42.

Shares of NYSE CVE opened at $16.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $33.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.00 and a beta of 2.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.24. Cenovus Energy has a 52 week low of $7.16 and a 52 week high of $17.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Rating ) (TSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $16.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 1.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cenovus Energy will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVE. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,489,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Cenovus Energy by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 54,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. 46.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

