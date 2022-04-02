CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for CenterPoint Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.26. CenterPoint Energy posted earnings per share of $0.59 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 49.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will report full-year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.51. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow CenterPoint Energy.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 14.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CNP shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,536,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,745,384,000 after buying an additional 6,679,825 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,244,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $844,115,000 after buying an additional 1,421,055 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,966,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $663,387,000 after buying an additional 6,279,070 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,801,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $585,712,000 after buying an additional 333,359 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,235,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $564,785,000 after buying an additional 4,973,550 shares during the period. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $31.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.92. CenterPoint Energy has a 1-year low of $22.70 and a 1-year high of $31.24.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

