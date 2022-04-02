Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Valley Community Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Central Valley Community Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a market perform rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Get Central Valley Community Bancorp alerts:

Central Valley Community Bancorp stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.56. The company had a trading volume of 33,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,611. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.97 and a 200 day moving average of $21.97. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a one year low of $18.43 and a one year high of $23.99. The firm has a market cap of $278.46 million, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Central Valley Community Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CVCY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 34.28%. The business had revenue of $21.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.27 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 20.78%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 84.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 29,970 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 455,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,461,000 after acquiring an additional 83,000 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 37,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 16,203 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 248,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after acquiring an additional 49,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 89,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. 48.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp (Get Rating)

Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of business and personal banking, and wealth management services. It operates through the following portfolio: commercial, real estate, and consumer. The commercial portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, and agricultural production.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.