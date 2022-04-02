Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.13 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) will post $1.13 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Century Communities’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.08 billion and the highest is $1.18 billion. Century Communities posted sales of $1.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Century Communities will report full-year sales of $4.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.74 billion to $4.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.11 billion to $5.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Century Communities.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.70. Century Communities had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. Century Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Century Communities from $102.00 to $74.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. B. Riley raised their price target on Century Communities from $97.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Century Communities in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.50.

Century Communities stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,456. Century Communities has a fifty-two week low of $53.37 and a fifty-two week high of $86.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is a positive change from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.49%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCS. Forager Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Century Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $30,102,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Century Communities by 39.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,055,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,835,000 after purchasing an additional 299,970 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Century Communities by 41.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 868,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,364,000 after purchasing an additional 253,650 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Century Communities in the third quarter valued at about $13,982,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Century Communities by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 396,363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,418,000 after purchasing an additional 184,069 shares during the period. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

