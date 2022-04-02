Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.00.

CERN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cerner in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th.

In related news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 7,769 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total value of $725,624.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,150,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198,317 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Cerner by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,291,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,014,000 after purchasing an additional 357,352 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Cerner by 0.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,740,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,919,000 after acquiring an additional 25,850 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Cerner by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,148,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,644,000 after acquiring an additional 626,551 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 10.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,662,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000,000 after buying an additional 623,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERN traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $93.49. 3,284,253 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,140,096. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.47. Cerner has a 1 year low of $69.08 and a 1 year high of $93.87.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 9.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cerner will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Cerner’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

