CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) Short Interest Update

CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the February 28th total of 1,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CF Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

CFBK opened at $22.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.14. CF Bankshares has a 1 year low of $17.45 and a 1 year high of $23.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.38 million, a PE ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.70.

CF Bankshares ( NASDAQ:CFBK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The savings and loans company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.03). CF Bankshares had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 28.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CF Bankshares will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. CF Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.78%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of CF Bankshares by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 74,721 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 8,418 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of CF Bankshares by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 6,077 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CF Bankshares by 1.1% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 298,302 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of CF Bankshares by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 525,230 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $10,783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares in the last quarter. 28.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CF Bankshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business banking products and services. Its products and services include commercial loans and leases, commercial and residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services. The company was founded in September 1998 and is headquartered in Worthington, OH.

