Champion Bear Resources (CVE:CBA) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.13

Champion Bear Resources Ltd. (CVE:CBA – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.13 and traded as high as C$0.18. Champion Bear Resources shares last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 110,000 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.15 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.00, a quick ratio of 0.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.22. The firm has a market cap of C$9.90 million and a PE ratio of -58.33.

About Champion Bear Resources (CVE:CBA)

Champion Bear Resources Ltd., a mineral exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company primary explores for gold, platinum group metals, copper, polymetallic, tantalum, and REE deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Eagle Rock property consisting of 58 staked claims; and the Plomp Farm property comprising approximately 4,000 acres located in Ontario.

