Charles Liang Sells 39,612 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Stock

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) CEO Charles Liang sold 39,612 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $1,630,826.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Charles Liang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 19th, Charles Liang sold 29,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total value of $1,255,410.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SMCI opened at $37.92 on Friday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.88 and a 52 week high of $47.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.38.

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 3.00%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SMCI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMCI. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 140.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 750,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,457,000 after acquiring an additional 438,802 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 212.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 634,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,219,000 after acquiring an additional 431,443 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 2,439.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 343,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,087,000 after acquiring an additional 329,761 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,488,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,169,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,303,000 after buying an additional 178,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

