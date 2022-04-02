Charter Trust Co. Cuts Stock Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Charter Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,135 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 451 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 1,016.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 279 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Best Buy alerts:

BBY has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Best Buy in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim cut their price target on Best Buy from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America cut their target price on Best Buy from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Best Buy from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Best Buy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.93.

Shares of NYSE BBY traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,939,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,245,177. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.99. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.58 and a fifty-two week high of $141.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.44. The company has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.52.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 63.23%. The company had revenue of $16.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 35.77%.

In related news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 17,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.06, for a total value of $1,757,423.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 3,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.06, for a total transaction of $330,662.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,124 shares of company stock worth $3,584,754. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Profile (Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.