Charter Trust Co. Has $278,000 Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Charter Trust Co. cut its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALL. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 102.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,500,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $584,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281,743 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 7.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,363,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $428,239,000 after acquiring an additional 230,335 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 7.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,226,073 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $283,401,000 after acquiring an additional 163,119 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 5.3% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,583,880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $201,644,000 after acquiring an additional 80,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,428,000. 74.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Allstate news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total value of $200,305.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total value of $371,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,300 shares of company stock worth $3,715,590 in the last three months. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ALL shares. UBS Group upgraded Allstate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Raymond James upgraded Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Allstate from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.00.

ALL traded up $1.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $139.54. 1,276,336 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,466,905. The company’s 50-day moving average is $126.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.68. The company has a market cap of $38.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $106.11 and a 12-month high of $141.82.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 3.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.87 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

