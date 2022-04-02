Charter Trust Co. Has $807,000 Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Charter Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,205 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 5,527 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,911 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Optas LLC now owns 9,525 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,399,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNP traded down $13.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $259.96. The company had a trading volume of 6,366,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,664,555. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $195.68 and a 52-week high of $278.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $254.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.22. The company has a market capitalization of $165.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.06. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 44.50%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the railroad operator to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 47.44%.

Several equities analysts have commented on UNP shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.33.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

