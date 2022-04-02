Charter Trust Co. Sells 1,285 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Charter Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,285 shares during the quarter. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HZNP. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 124.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.85, for a total transaction of $9,185,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 311,053 shares of company stock worth $30,503,844. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HZNP. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.67.

NASDAQ HZNP traded up $1.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.15. 1,340,299 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,755,759. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.05, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.11. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12-month low of $83.42 and a 12-month high of $120.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.74 and a 200-day moving average of $103.78.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.90 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The company’s revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

