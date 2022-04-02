Charter Trust Co. Sells 1,401 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Charter Trust Co. reduced its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,401 shares during the quarter. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Profit Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 12,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4,257.0% in the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 126,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,238,000 after acquiring an additional 123,452 shares during the period. HFR Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.9% in the third quarter. HFR Wealth Management LLC now owns 102,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,338,000 after acquiring an additional 3,830 shares during the period. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.1% in the third quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 64,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares during the period. 71.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on MKC. Argus raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $96.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.80.

Shares of NYSE MKC traded up $2.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,876,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,611,497. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.68. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $77.85 and a 12 month high of $107.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.48.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.86%.

In related news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $823,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brendan M. Foley sold 39,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total value of $3,987,407.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 172,442 shares of company stock valued at $17,127,439 in the last quarter. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile (Get Rating)

McCormick & Co, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, French’s, Frank’s RedHot, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor, and DaQiao.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.