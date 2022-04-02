Charter Trust Co. Takes Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Charter Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 149.2% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Ecolab by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $179.39 per share, for a total transaction of $896,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ECL traded up $3.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $180.37. 1,175,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,667,211. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.91. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.85 and a 52 week high of $238.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.10.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 52.17%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ECL. Zacks Investment Research raised Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Ecolab from $230.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Ecolab from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Ecolab from $255.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.00.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

