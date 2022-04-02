Charter Trust Co. Trims Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Charter Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 773 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 1.2% of Charter Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $14,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,471,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,923,533,000 after acquiring an additional 978,467 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,831,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,869,502,000 after acquiring an additional 331,201 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 33.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,748,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,090,000 after buying an additional 3,467,039 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 8.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,804,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,711,000 after buying an additional 783,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,760,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,486,000 after buying an additional 78,073 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded up $2.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $155.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,742,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,364,849. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $130.29 and a 1-year high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were given a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,335 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total value of $204,935.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 281,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.58, for a total value of $45,166,497.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 566,796 shares of company stock valued at $91,098,906 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Truist Financial upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.64.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

