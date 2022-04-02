ChartEx One Day Trading Volume Reaches $227.00 (CHART)

ChartEx (CHART) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 2nd. During the last week, ChartEx has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar. One ChartEx coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. ChartEx has a total market cap of $121,368.02 and approximately $227.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00049772 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.45 or 0.07499138 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,306.14 or 0.99802016 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00046601 BTC.

ChartEx Coin Profile

ChartEx’s launch date was May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. The official message board for ChartEx is medium.com/@chartexpro . ChartEx’s official website is chartex.pro . ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

Buying and Selling ChartEx

