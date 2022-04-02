Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 7,436 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 278,862 shares.The stock last traded at $55.70 and had previously closed at $53.94.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile (NYSE:CQP)

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana. The company's regasification facilities include five LNG storage tanks with an aggregate capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels with capacity of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4 billion cubic feet per day.

