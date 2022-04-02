Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chewy Inc. operates as an online pet retailer. The Company offers pet products which include dry and wet food, toys, mats, biscuits, vitamins and supplements. Chewy Inc. is based in Dania Beach, United States. “

Get Chewy alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CHWY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $97.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chewy has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $75.55.

Shares of CHWY stock opened at $40.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,046.50 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.75. Chewy has a one year low of $35.59 and a one year high of $97.74.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 0.13%. Chewy’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Chewy will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Chewy by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,103,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,285,000 after acquiring an additional 5,575 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Chewy by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 35,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 7,559 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 6,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares during the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chewy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chewy (CHWY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.