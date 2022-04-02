Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) Price Target Cut to $14.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $38.00 to $14.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $54.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.11.

CSSE stock traded up $3.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.49. 2,972,578 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,411. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $47.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.67. The company has a market cap of $188.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.59.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSSE. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 105.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 212.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.22% of the company’s stock.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc is an emerging growth company, which engages in the production and distribution of video content. The firm distributes and exhibits video on-demand content directly to consumers across all digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles. It also provides distribution of movies and television series worldwide to consumers through license agreements across all media, including theatrical, home video, pay-per-view, free, cable and pay television, VOD and new digital media platforms worldwide.

