Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $48.10

Shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $48.10 and last traded at $49.29, with a volume of 10754 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.57.
Several research firms recently issued reports on PLCE. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Children’s Place from $130.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Children’s Place from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Children’s Place from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. TheStreet lowered Children’s Place from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on Children’s Place from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.43.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $675.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 2.15.
In related news, Director Joseph A. Alutto sold 5,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $429,201.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John E. Bachman bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.83 per share, with a total value of $122,075.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Children’s Place by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,117,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,915,000 after buying an additional 23,438 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Children’s Place by 266.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 695,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,372,000 after buying an additional 506,079 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Children’s Place by 22.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 495,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,090,000 after buying an additional 91,476 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Children’s Place by 1.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 399,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,033,000 after buying an additional 4,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Children’s Place by 10.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 369,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,836,000 after buying an additional 35,473 shares in the last quarter.
Children’s Place Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLCE)
The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, and Sugar & Jade brand names.
