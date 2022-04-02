Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $48.10

Shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $48.10 and last traded at $49.29, with a volume of 10754 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.57.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PLCE. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Children’s Place from $130.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Children’s Place from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Children’s Place from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. TheStreet lowered Children’s Place from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on Children’s Place from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $675.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 2.15.

Children’s Place ( NASDAQ:PLCE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.17. Children’s Place had a return on equity of 104.74% and a net margin of 9.77%. The company had revenue of $507.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 10.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph A. Alutto sold 5,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $429,201.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John E. Bachman bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.83 per share, with a total value of $122,075.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Children’s Place by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,117,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,915,000 after buying an additional 23,438 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Children’s Place by 266.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 695,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,372,000 after buying an additional 506,079 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Children’s Place by 22.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 495,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,090,000 after buying an additional 91,476 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Children’s Place by 1.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 399,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,033,000 after buying an additional 4,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Children’s Place by 10.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 369,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,836,000 after buying an additional 35,473 shares in the last quarter.

Children’s Place Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLCE)

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, and Sugar & Jade brand names.

