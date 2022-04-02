China Education Resources (CVE:CHN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.03

China Education Resources Inc. (CVE:CHN – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 10000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.18 million and a P/E ratio of -12.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 512.67.

Get China Education Resources alerts:

China Education Resources Company Profile (CVE:CHN)

China Education Resources Inc, an ed-tech company, provides education resources and services for teachers, students, parents, education professionals, and school administrators in the People's Republic of China and China. The company provides systems and contents for online/offline learning, training courses, and social media.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for China Education Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Education Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.