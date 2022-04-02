China Education Resources (CVE:CHN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.03

China Education Resources Inc. (CVE:CHN – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 10000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
The company has a market capitalization of C$1.18 million and a P/E ratio of -12.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 512.67.
China Education Resources Company Profile (CVE:CHN)
