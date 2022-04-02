Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday.
CHT stock opened at $44.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $34.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.76. Chunghwa Telecom has a 52 week low of $39.12 and a 52 week high of $45.87.
Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 9.28%. Sell-side analysts predict that Chunghwa Telecom will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.
About Chunghwa Telecom (Get Rating)
Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Others segments.
