Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

CHT stock opened at $44.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $34.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.76. Chunghwa Telecom has a 52 week low of $39.12 and a 52 week high of $45.87.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 9.28%. Sell-side analysts predict that Chunghwa Telecom will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 3.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,693,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,843,000 after acquiring an additional 97,283 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 859,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,272,000 after purchasing an additional 49,005 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 178.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 648,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 416,009 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 310,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,773 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 164.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 238,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,056,000 after purchasing an additional 148,021 shares during the period. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Others segments.

