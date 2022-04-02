Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

CNK has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of Cinemark from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Cinemark from $15.40 to $13.60 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cinemark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.70.

Get Cinemark alerts:

Cinemark stock opened at $17.14 on Thursday. Cinemark has a twelve month low of $13.37 and a twelve month high of $25.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.84, a PEG ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 2.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.59 and its 200 day moving average is $17.72.

Cinemark ( NYSE:CNK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $666.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $598.07 million. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 107.64% and a negative net margin of 27.99%. Cinemark’s quarterly revenue was up 578.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.03) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cinemark will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cinemark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,031,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cinemark by 1,283.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,506,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324,996 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the third quarter worth $28,815,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the 4th quarter valued at $18,155,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 159.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,523,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,564,000 after buying an additional 935,441 shares in the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cinemark Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibitions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.