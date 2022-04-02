Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CSCO. Barclays raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.63.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.66. 17,465,147 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,508,986. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.85. Cisco Systems has a one year low of $50.10 and a one year high of $64.29. The company has a market cap of $231.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 22.94%. The business had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the network equipment provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $828,474.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $204,337.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,121,147. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 143.9% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 63.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 590 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 71.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

