Citigroup Lowers Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGF) to Hold

Citigroup downgraded shares of Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGF – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have $3,146.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating and issued a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Experian in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and issued a $3,300.00 price objective on shares of Experian in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3,482.00.

EXPGF stock opened at $39.84 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.44. Experian has a fifty-two week low of $34.36 and a fifty-two week high of $49.60.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

