Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Shares Sold by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lowered its position in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,801 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Clarivate were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Clarivate by 4.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Clarivate by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 41,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Clarivate by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Clarivate by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 169,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Clarivate by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 121,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Clarivate stock opened at $17.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.16. Clarivate Plc has a 1-year low of $11.71 and a 1-year high of $34.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.83.

Clarivate ( NYSE:CLVT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a positive return on equity of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $560.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Clarivate Plc will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CLVT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Clarivate from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Clarivate from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup cut shares of Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Clarivate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.71.

In related news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $226,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 21.95% of the company’s stock.

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

