CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 290,600 shares, a decrease of 22.4% from the February 28th total of 374,400 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 171,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in CNA Financial by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,549,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,292,000 after acquiring an additional 17,401 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CNA Financial by 0.7% in the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 955,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,077,000 after acquiring an additional 6,926 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in CNA Financial by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 787,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,733,000 after acquiring an additional 11,098 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in CNA Financial by 5.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 778,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,654,000 after acquiring an additional 40,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CNA Financial by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 539,284 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,772,000 after acquiring an additional 101,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

CNA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CNA Financial in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of CNA Financial in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of CNA stock opened at $49.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.77 and its 200-day moving average is $45.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.78. CNA Financial has a 52 week low of $41.44 and a 52 week high of $49.50.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 10.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CNA Financial will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $2.40 dividend. This is a boost from CNA Financial’s previous None dividend of $2.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a yield of 3.4%. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.28%.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

