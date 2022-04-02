Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.135 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has raised its dividend by 4.7% over the last three years.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund stock opened at $23.12 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $21.16 and a 1 year high of $32.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.86 and its 200-day moving average is $26.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $332,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 77,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 15,138 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 99,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after buying an additional 4,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 5.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 332,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,204,000 after buying an additional 18,490 shares during the period.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

