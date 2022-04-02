Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Shares of NYSE RFI opened at $15.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.26. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has a one year low of $14.15 and a one year high of $18.02.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,110,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,094,000 after buying an additional 111,608 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 318,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after buying an additional 22,586 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 138,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 24,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $299,000. 22.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

