Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on COLM. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird cut Columbia Sportswear from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research cut Columbia Sportswear to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Columbia Sportswear has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.14.

COLM stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $90.23. 175,335 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,769. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.90. Columbia Sportswear has a 1 year low of $83.61 and a 1 year high of $114.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.44 and a 200-day moving average of $96.28.

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 11.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its position in Columbia Sportswear by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,104,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $302,541,000 after buying an additional 104,451 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Columbia Sportswear by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,374,952 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $133,975,000 after buying an additional 366,034 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,362,159 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $130,550,000 after purchasing an additional 29,946 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 930,428 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $90,661,000 after purchasing an additional 24,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 912,468 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $87,451,000 after purchasing an additional 60,473 shares in the last quarter. 53.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Latin America and Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Canada.

