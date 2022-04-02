Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Short Interest Update

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,350,000 shares, a decrease of 16.4% from the February 28th total of 2,810,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

CMA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on Comerica from $98.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays upped their target price on Comerica from $86.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Comerica from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Comerica in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

NYSE CMA opened at $90.04 on Friday. Comerica has a fifty-two week low of $63.07 and a fifty-two week high of $102.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.02. The stock has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.37.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.05. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 38.62%. The business had revenue of $750.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Comerica will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

In related news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total transaction of $103,158.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $258,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Comerica by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Comerica by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its position in shares of Comerica by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 4,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Comerica by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Comerica by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment meets the needs of small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations and governmental entities by offering various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

