Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $422.27 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) will report $422.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Compass Minerals International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $435.90 million and the lowest is $407.10 million. Compass Minerals International reported sales of $426.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Compass Minerals International will report full year sales of $1.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Compass Minerals International.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 18.83% and a positive return on equity of 12.48%. The company had revenue of $331.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.00 million.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Compass Minerals International in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. CL King boosted their target price on Compass Minerals International from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.83.

Shares of NYSE:CMP traded up $1.00 on Monday, reaching $63.79. The company had a trading volume of 332,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,382. Compass Minerals International has a 52-week low of $47.10 and a 52-week high of $75.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is presently -9.16%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 595.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

