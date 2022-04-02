Computacenter (LON:CCC) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,767.59

Computacenter plc (LON:CCC – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,767.59 ($36.25) and traded as high as GBX 2,980 ($39.04). Computacenter shares last traded at GBX 2,930 ($38.38), with a volume of 65,492 shares.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CCC. Barclays upped their price objective on Computacenter from GBX 2,900 ($37.99) to GBX 3,160 ($41.39) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Computacenter in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Computacenter from GBX 2,850 ($37.33) to GBX 2,800 ($36.68) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,742.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,767.59. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.34 billion and a PE ratio of 18.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.50, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 49.40 ($0.65) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from Computacenter’s previous dividend of $16.90. This represents a yield of 1.87%. Computacenter’s dividend payout ratio is 0.32%.

In related news, insider Michael J. Norris sold 24,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,928 ($38.35), for a total transaction of £713,202.24 ($934,244.49).

Computacenter plc provides information technology (IT) infrastructure services in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, the United America, and internationally. The company offers endpoint, infrastructure, cyber security, information security management, and identity and access management solutions; network solutions, including local area and datacentre network, smart infrastructure, and audio-visual solutions; and datacentre solutions, such as enterprise computing, hybrid cloud, data and storage management, and analytics and big data.

