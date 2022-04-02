Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $14.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Comstock Resources, Inc. is an independent energy company engaged in the acquisition, development, production and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. The company’s oil and natural gas reserve base is entirely concentrated in the Gulf of Mexico, Southeast Texas and East Texas/North Louisiana regions. “

CRK has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Comstock Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.33.

CRK opened at $13.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 1.33. Comstock Resources has a 52-week low of $4.67 and a 52-week high of $14.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.09 and its 200-day moving average is $9.06.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $655.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.35 million. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 34.73% and a negative net margin of 13.06%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Comstock Resources will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRK. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 118,266 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 11.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,229 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 1.4% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 195,777 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 106,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. 28.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

