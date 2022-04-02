Congress Asset Management Co. MA Acquires 1,448 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 230,353 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $14,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 38,494,781 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,143,774,000 after purchasing an additional 17,891,357 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,964,920 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,848,711,000 after acquiring an additional 7,850,030 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 93,121,610 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,068,609,000 after acquiring an additional 5,079,220 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,179,000. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,133,242 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $551,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.63.

In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 992 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $54,798.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $33,537.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,121,147 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $55.66 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.10 and a 1-year high of $64.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.42 and its 200 day moving average is $56.85. The company has a market cap of $231.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.67 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 22.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 52.86%.

Cisco Systems announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the network equipment provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

