Congress Asset Management Co. MA Acquires 296 Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,276 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 46.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,821,000 after buying an additional 12,032 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Choice Hotels International by 5.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 53,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Choice Hotels International by 3.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 12,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the third quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Choice Hotels International by 0.5% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 547,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares during the period. 63.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Shares of NYSE CHH opened at $141.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $142.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.13. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.00 and a fifty-two week high of $157.46. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.42.

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $284.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.85 million. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 160.24% and a net margin of 27.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is currently 18.45%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CHH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $128.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.00.

In other Choice Hotels International news, SVP Scott E. Oaksmith sold 741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.63, for a total transaction of $101,242.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Pepper sold 21,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.22, for a total value of $3,185,715.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office buildings owned by the company.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.