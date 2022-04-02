Congress Asset Management Co. MA Buys 405 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Exponent were worth $1,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Exponent by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,942,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exponent by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Exponent by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Exponent by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Exponent by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director George H. Brown bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.18 per share, with a total value of $170,360.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Exponent stock opened at $108.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 57.02 and a beta of 0.50. Exponent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.49 and a 12-month high of $127.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.84.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $104.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.16 million. Exponent had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 25.48%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.53%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exponent in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

