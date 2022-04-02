Congress Asset Management Co. MA Cuts Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lowered its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 50,796 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 11,870 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $12,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 5.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,889,819 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,309,637,000 after buying an additional 805,630 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,884,328 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,024,519,000 after buying an additional 1,109,641 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,909,728 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,772,597,000 after acquiring an additional 488,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,868,648 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,676,573,000 after acquiring an additional 257,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 target price on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on salesforce.com from $220.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.23.

In other news, insider Brent Hyder sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $41,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total transaction of $1,467,936.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 137,717 shares of company stock valued at $29,688,195 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

salesforce.com stock opened at $212.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $210.06 and its 200-day moving average is $249.56. The company has a market cap of $210.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $184.44 and a 12 month high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

