Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $1.37 Million Stock Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lessened its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in MarketAxess by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,758,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $723,390,000 after buying an additional 4,404 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in MarketAxess by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,099,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,537,000 after buying an additional 75,160 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth $450,263,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in MarketAxess by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 817,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,888,000 after buying an additional 34,528 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MarketAxess by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 790,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,802,000 after buying an additional 20,535 shares during the period. 98.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX opened at $339.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.14 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $358.19 and a 200-day moving average of $382.00. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $321.17 and a fifty-two week high of $546.16.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.06). MarketAxess had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The company had revenue of $165.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. MarketAxess’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.36%.

MKTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on MarketAxess in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MarketAxess in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on MarketAxess from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James lowered their target price on MarketAxess from $476.00 to $471.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on MarketAxess from $424.00 to $390.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MarketAxess currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $401.89.

MarketAxess Profile (Get Rating)

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.