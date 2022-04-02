Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $11.81 Million Stock Holdings in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 116,947 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in RPM International were worth $11,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in RPM International during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in RPM International during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Tobam bought a new position in RPM International during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in RPM International by 119.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 958 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in RPM International during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. 79.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Elizabeth F. Whited purchased 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $92.09 per share, with a total value of $55,254.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 5,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.91, for a total transaction of $511,479.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RPM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of RPM International from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RPM International in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of RPM International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of RPM International from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.29.

RPM stock opened at $82.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.67. RPM International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.11 and a fifty-two week high of $101.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.00.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.04). RPM International had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. RPM International’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that RPM International Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.85%.

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and subfloor preparation, flooring, and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

