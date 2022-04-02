Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $18.89 Million Stake in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lowered its position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 153,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,585 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $18,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Boot Barn during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Boot Barn by 924.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Boot Barn by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE BOOT opened at $92.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.93. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.23 and a 52 week high of $134.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.18.

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $485.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.76 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 35.40%. The company’s revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BOOT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $138.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.75.

In other news, insider John Hazen sold 11,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.44, for a total value of $1,130,351.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James M. Watkins purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

